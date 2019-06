У Илона Маска произошло ЧП после запуска сверхтяжелой ракеты Falcon Heavy (видео)

SpaceX fires Falcon Heavy’s 27 booster engines ahead of «most difficult launch ever"⠀ >⠀ For a weekly summary & analysis of all the important Elon Musk News, click the link in our bio.⠀ <⠀ For the third time ever, SpaceX has successfully performed a critical static-fire test of an integrated Falcon Heavy, briefly igniting all 27 of its Merlin 1D engines to verify the health and readiness of the rocket.⠀ ⠀ Per SpaceX’s official confirmation, a «quick-look» inspection of static fire telemetry has indicated that the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for its second launch in less than three months, a milestone that could also allow both flight-proven side boosters to tie SpaceX’s own record for booster turnaround. Falcon Heavy Flight 3 is now scheduled to launch the US Air Force’s Space Test Program 2 (STP-2) mission no earlier than 11:30 pm ET (03:30 UTC), June 24th. According to SpaceX Elon Musk, the mission will unequivocally be the company’s «most difficult launch ever».⠀ >⠀ Reporting by Teslarati⠀ >⠀ #elonmusk #spaceX #Falconheavy

