Умер легендарный футболист «Милана» и сборной Италии (фото, видео)

Former Milan player Pierino Prati (1967 — 1973) has died. Our condolences to his family



Serie A: 196 768

Coppa Italia: 197 172, 197 273

European Cup: 196 869

European Cup Winners' Cup: 196 768, 197 273

Intercontinental Cup: 1969 pic.twitter.com/F4uvyjSZg9