Гигантское облако пыли из Сахары накрыло Карибы и приближается к США (видео)

8 am: Preliminary measurements from #SaharanDust in #PuertoRico are between 350−380 ug/m3 (PM10) and AQI estimated 173−237: VERY UNHEALTHY. According to Dr. Olga Mayol, @UPR_Oficial this is a historic event in PR, unseen in 50−60 years. Image from #Villalba Osvaldo Burgos. pic.twitter.com/oVAyOOViCa