Удар рф по Павлограду загрожує екологічною катастрофою у 5 областях: що відомо

GeoConfirmed UKR.



The massive explosion in Pavlograd was in the Pavlograd Chemical plant and was not a train loaded with S-300's like so many claimed… And it's also very bad news.



Grid of the site: 48.582 440, 35.849 209



GeoLocated by @OAlexanderDK and @Wolltigerhueter



1/9 https://t.co/75Qjij79uQ