Shocking video from inside the Bronx Zoo shows woman who climbed into lion exhibit.



There was a moat between the woman and lion, but the zoo says this was «a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.» https://t.co/sMXQHszTgc pic.twitter.com/Mh6555Gywf

— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019