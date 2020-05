Королевские кондитеры показали, как приготовить любимые булочки Елизаветы II (видео)

Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of ️, 20,000 and 20,000 slices of are consumed!



The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer. pic.twitter.com/yrnXmNwaQ3

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2020